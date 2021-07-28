Russia ranks 4th in overall medals standings after Day 4 at Tokyo Olympics

The Russian national team of athletes finished in the 4th place of the overall medals standings after Day 4 of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in the Japanese capital of Tokyo, which kicked off on July 23.

As of today, the Russian national team in Tokyo, where it participates under the name of the Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports, boasts seven gold, seven silver and four bronze medals.

A total of 22 sets of medals were at the stake on Tuesday and Russian athletes won three gold, two silver, and one bronze medals.

The gold medals went to swimmer Yevgeny Rylov (100m men’s backstroke); taekwondo fighter Vladislav Larin (over-80kg weight category) and the women’s artistic gymnastics team event, which included Lilia Akhaimova, Viktoria Listunova, Angelina Melnikova and Vladislava Urazova.

The silver medals went to Kliment Kolesnikov (men’s 100m backstroke); as well as to Vitalina Batsarashkina and Artyom Chernousov in mixed 10m air pistol event. Yulia Karimova and Sergei Kamenskiy clinched the bronze in 10m mixed air rifle event.

The list of the 2020 Summer Olympic medalists is currently topped by hosts Japan (10 gold, three silver and five bronze medals). It is followed by the national team of the United States (nine gold, eight silver and eight bronze medals) and the Chinese team in the third place with nine gold, five silver and seven bronze medals.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.