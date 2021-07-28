Azerbaijan to give decisive response to any steps taken against its territorial integrity - MFA

Azerbaijan will give a decisive response to any steps taken against its territorial integrity, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

“On July 28, 2021, the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Kalbajar district were subjected to intensive shelling by the Armed Forces of Armenia. As a result, two Azerbaijani servicemen were injured. Having committed another provocation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Armenia bears full responsibility for the aggravation of the situation. We call on Armenia to accept the new realities in the region, stop military provocations and start negotiations on the delimitation of the state border,” the Ministry of Defense said.

The ministry noted that Azerbaijan reserves the right to defend its territorial integrity within its international borders, and a decisive response will be given to any steps taken against the country’s territorial integrity.