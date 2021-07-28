Baku supports Moscow's ceasefire initiative, Yerevan continues shelling

The Armenian side does not comply with the terms of the ceasefire, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We have accepted Russia’s initiative to declare a ceasefire on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border starting at 10:00 am Baku time (09:00 am Moscow time)," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry pointed to Armenia’s continuing tank and mortar shelling of Azerbaijani positions. "Despite this, the Armenian side continues to escalate the situation and shell our positions, using tanks and 120-mm mortars," the ministry stressed.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said earlier on Wednesday that the Kalbajar District had come under fire from Armenia and two Azerbaijani troops had suffered wounds.

"The Azerbaijani army continues to take retaliatory measures in order to end the provocation staged by the Armenian Armed Forces against the Kalbajar District in the early hours of July 28. Azerbaijani armed units have taken the necessary steps to eliminate the enemy’s firing positions. Reports of alleged damage to civilian facilities in Armenia are untrue and constitute disinformation," the statement said.