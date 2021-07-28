Azerbaijani and Iranian FMs discuss latest situation in region

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif have had a telephone conversation.

The ministers exchanged views on some issues of the cooperation agenda between the two countries, as well as the latest situation in the region.

Earlier, it was reported that Iran officially inaugurated its new $2 billion exports terminal by loading 300,000 barrels on an oil tanker off the Sea of Oman, enabling the sanction-hit country to bypass the Strait of Hormuz for oil exports.