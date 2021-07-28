Biden says Putin is in 'real trouble'

U.S. President Joe Biden said in a speech to U.S. intelligence community cast Russian President Vladimir Putin as a cornered adversary – which makes him potentially 'more dangerous.'

'He knows he’s in trouble and that makes him more dangerous,' Biden said, speaking at the office of the Director of National Intelligence.

'When I was with Mr. Putin, who has a real problem,' he said. 'He is sitting on top of an economy that has nuclear weapons and oil wealth and nothing else. Nothing else. Their economy is like the eight smallest in the world now - largest in the world. He knows he's in real trouble - which makes him even more dangerous, in my opinion,' he said.