Georgia reports 3,141 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 3,141 new cases of coronavirus, 1,509 recoveries and 20 deaths in the past 24 hours.

40,553 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 23,242 of the 40,553 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 17,311 were PCR tests.

The country has had 410,830 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 6.28% of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days. 377,597 of the 410,830 patients have recovered, while 5,751 have died from the virus.

Currently 27,456 individuals remain infected with Covid-19. 5,256 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,018 of the 5,256 patients are in critical condition. 212 of the 1,018 critical patients are on artificial ventilation. 18,470 individuals are in self-isolation.

More than 6,658,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far. 432,795 individuals have been vaccinated in the country so far, Agenda.ge reported.