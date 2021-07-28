Huge forest fire erupts in Turkey's Antalya

Hectares of forestland were damaged which broke out in four separate locations on July 28 in Antalya’s Manavgat district.

Many forest workers and firefighters are battling to contain the flames.

According to Manavgat Mayor Şükrü Sözen, some neighborhoods have been evacuated, Hurriyet daily reported.

Turkey has been experiencing one of the hottest days of the year as a heatwave across the country has sparked high temperatures.