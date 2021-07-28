Khabib Nurmagomedov tops rating of Russia’s most successful stars

Russia’s former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov topped the rating of the most popular and highest-paid Russian stars according to Forbes magazine. The list was published on the publication’s website on Wednesday.

According to Forbes, from June 1, 2020, to May 31, 2021, Nurmagomedov's income amounted to $12 million, the number of references to the athlete in the media totaled 103,389, and on social networks that figure came to 852,300. The number of his subscribers on Instagram and YouTube reached 29.1 million. As a result, the athlete’s final rating score is 89.04.

Rapper Morgenshtern (Alisher Morgenshtern; born Alisher Tagirovich Valeyev) takes second place in the rating with a $7.4 mln income for the abovementioned period. The rapper was mentioned 47,326 times in the media and more than 4 million times on social networks, his subscribers on Instagram and YouTube total 17.7 million. His final rating score is 84.26.

Singer Olga Buzova ranks third with an income of $3.3 million. The number of references to her in the media is 87,826, while on social networks that figure tops 3 million. The number of subscribers on Instagram and YouTube reached 23.4 million. Her final rating score is 69.8.

Rapper Timati (Timur Yunusov) ranks fourth with an income of $10.4 million. He was mentioned in the media 39,785 times, while on social networks that came to 1.3 million times. His subscribers on Instagram and YouTube number 20.3 million and his final rating score is 67.23.

Leader of the band Leningrad Sergei Shnurov comes in fifth. His income from June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021 reached $11 million, he was mentioned 16,997 times in the media, and on social networks nearly 254,000 times. That said, the number of his subscribers on Instagram and YouTube reached 8.1 million, His final rating score is 63.23.