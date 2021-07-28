Peskov describe U.S. in one word
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the United States was an opponent of Russia even though efforts to normalise ties were underway.
"(The United States) can hardly be called a partner. It is more like an opponent or a 'vis-a-vis'," Peskov said. "Still the fact that experts are sitting in Geneva today is a positive sign."
Peskov also rejected Biden's allegations that Russia was already interfering in the United States' 2022 mid-term elections, Reuters reported.
Vestnik Kavkaza
