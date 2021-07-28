Trade turnover between Iran and Russia up by 15% yoy in 1H 2021 — trade representative

Trade turnover between Iran and Russia increased by 15% year-on-year in the first six months of 2021, trade representative of the Russian Federation in Iran, Rustam Zhiganshin said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

"Russian-Iranian trade grew in 2020. It also showed positive dynamics at the beginning of this year: in the first six months of 2021, it grew by 15%. In particular, exports increased by 16%, imports from Iran - by 14%," he said at the webinar "Trade and Economic Cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran."

According to information published by the Eurasian Economic Commission, in 2020 the trade turnover between Iran and Russia amounted to $2.22 billion. Of this amount exports from Russia account for $1.42 billion. In comparison with 2019, trade between the two countries grew by 39.8%.