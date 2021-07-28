Iran's Khamenei warns to not trust West as new government expected

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that experience has shown "trusting the West does not work", as the Islamic republic prepares for a new administration to take power, France 24 reports.

Khamenei also blasted the US, which is indirectly involved in Iran's talks with world powers to revive a nuclear deal, of tying its return to the accord to "future" negotiations on Iran's missile programme and regional issues.

The 2015 deal, the signature achievement of outgoing moderate President Hassan Rouhani, gave Iran some relief from international sanctions in exchange for limits on its nuclear programme.

But it was torpedoed in 2018 by then US president Donald Trump, who unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and imposed punishing sanctions.

"Future generations should use this experience," Khamenei told Rouhani and members of his cabinet. "It was made clear during this government that trusting the West does not work."

Rouhani's government has been holding talks with major powers in Vienna since April on bringing Washington back into the agreement, but a deal now seems unlikely until after he hands over to President-elect Ebrahim Raisi early next month.

Raisi is an ultraconservative but has expressed support for the nuclear talks, arguing Iran needs an end to US sanctions.

Iran's ultraconservative camp, which deeply distrusts the United States, has repeatedly criticised Rouhani over the 2015 deal.

Raisi has said his government will support talks that "guarantee national interests", but will not allow negotiations for the sake of negotiations.