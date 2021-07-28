Russian gymnast Nagorny wins 2020 Olympic bronze in men’s individual all-around event

Russian gymnast Nikita Nagorny won bronze on Wednesday at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in men’s individual all-around artistic gymnastics event, TASS reports.

The Russian gymnast was awarded 88.031 points on the aggregate after four disciplines (floor, pommel horse, rings, horizontal bar). The gold went to Japanese gymnast Daiki Hashimoto (88.465 points) and the silver was packed by China’s Ruoteng Xiao (88.065 points).

This is Nagorny’s second medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo as he won the gold on Monday in the men’s artistic gymnastics team event jointly with his teammates Denis Ablyazin, David Belyavsky and Artur Dalaloyan.

As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo, participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports, boasts seven gold, 10 silver and six bronze medals.