Russian athletes take silver in women’s 3x3 basketball at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The team of Russian athletes won silver on Wednesday at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in women’s 3x3 basketball event, TASS reports.

The Russian basketballers lost in the final match to the team from the United States with the final score of 15-18. The bronze medal in this discipline went to China, which defeated France 16-14.

The sport of 3x3 basketball made its Olympic debut at the Summer Games in Tokyo. The silver-medal winning team of basketballers from Russia listed Yulia Kozik, Anastasia Logunova, Yevgeniya Frolkina and Olga Frolkina.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.