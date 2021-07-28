US, Russia to continue arms control talks in September

US and Russian officials began a bilateral strategic stability dialogue on arms control in Geneva on Wednesday and will meet again at the end of September for fuller talks, Anadolu Agency reports.

"The discussions in Geneva were professional and substantive," said the US in a statement released by its mission to the UN in Geneva after talks ended.

"The two delegations agreed to meet again in a plenary session at the end of September, and to hold informal consultations in the interim, with the aim of determining topics for expert working groups at the second plenary," it added.

Senior officials from the US Departments of State and Defense were to travel to Brussels on Thursday to Washington's Allies at NATO headquarters.

The US said the meeting in Geneva was the beginning of this dialogue with Russia.

"The U.S. delegation discussed U.S. policy priorities and the current security environment, national perceptions of threats to strategic stability, prospects for new nuclear arms control, and the format for future Strategic Stability Dialogue sessions," said the statement.