Armenia again violates ceasefire by shelling positions of Azerbaijani army

Armenia once again grossly violated the ceasefire agreement, according to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

On July 29 from 02:45 to 03:40 (GMT +4), the Armenian armed forces units located in the direction of the Yukhari Shorja village of the Basarkechar region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Zeylik village of the Kalbajar region from machine guns and grenades.

Some 10-12 F-1 hand grenades were thrown at Azerbaijani army's positions. The Armenian side was suppressed by return fire.

Currently, the Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation in this direction.