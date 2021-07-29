Biden meets Belarus opposition leader

U.S. President Joe Biden met Wednesday with Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya at the White House, where he expressed support for the Belarusian people's aspirations for democracy.

"I was honored to meet with @Tsihanouskaya at the White House this morning," Biden said in a tweet, referring to the exiled opposition figure who is on a visit to Washington.

"The United States stands with the people of Belarus in their quest for democracy and universal human rights," he added.

Tikhanovskaya, previously a stay-at-home mother, ran for the presidency in place of her husband who was detained before the election. She fled to Lithuania for safety as security forces cracked down on protests.

This week before her Biden meeting she held talks with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and said she presented him with a list of companies on which she hopes the United States can impose further sanctions.

She also met Tuesday with Biden's national security advisor Jake Sullivan, as well as members of Congress.