Russians win silver medal for pair rowing at Tokyo Olympics

Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) athletes Yelena Oryabinskaya and Vasilisa Stepanova won silver medal at coxless pair finals at Tokyo Olympics.

The gold was taken by New Zealand’s Grace Prendergast and Karry Gowler, with 6 minutes 50.19 seconds, while the athletes from Russia came to finish 1.26 second later. The bronze medal belongs to Canada’s Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens.

This is the first time athletes from Russia won an Olympic medal since 2004. This medal has become the 24’s for the Russian national team in Tokyo - currently participating as Team ROC (Russian Olympic Committee), which has already scored 7 golden, 11 silver and 6 bronze awards.