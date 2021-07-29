Russian swimmer wins bronze medal for 100m freestyle at Tokyo Olympics

Kliment Kolesnikov, a swimmer from Russia, won the bronze medal for men’s 100 meter freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics.

The gold was taken by Caleb Dressel from the US, with 47.02 seconds, followed by Australia’s Kyle Chalmers, who came to finish just 0.06 seconds later. Kolesnikov lost to Dressel by 0.42 seconds. Earlier, Kolesnikov won a silver medal for 100 meter backstroke, while his compatriot Yevgeny Rylov won gold.

The US team currently leads by medal count with 13 golden, 12 silver and 10 bronze medals, followed by China (13-6-9) and Japan (13-4-5). The Russian team, which participates as Team ROC (Russian Olympic Committee) , is currently at the 4th place (7-11-7).