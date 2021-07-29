U.S. calls Armenia and Azerbaijan to work towards peace

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price urged Azerbaijan and Armenia to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation at the border.

"The United States condemns the recent escalation of violence along the international border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We call on Armenia and Azerbaijan to uphold their ceasefire commitments by taking immediate steps to de-escalate the situation," Price wrote on Twitter.

"The United States urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to return as soon as possible to substantive discussions under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to achieve a long-term political settlement to the conflict," the statement reads.