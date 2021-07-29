Georgia reports 2,796 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 2,796 new cases of coronavirus, 2,088 recoveries and 17 deaths in the past 24 hours.

41,684 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 23,712 of the 41,684 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 17,972 were PCR tests.

The country has had 413,626 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 6.73% of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days. 379,685 of the 413,626 patients have recovered, while 5,768 have died from the virus.

Currently 28,147 individuals remain infected with Covid-19. 5,427 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,053 of the 5,427 patients are in critical condition. 216 of the 1,053 critical patients are on artificial ventilation. 19,283 individuals are in self-isolation.

More than 6,658,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far. 432,795 individuals have been vaccinated in the country so far, Agenda.ge reported.