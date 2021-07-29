Main » News

Biden confuses Trump with Obama, calls it 'Freudian slip'

U.S. President Joe Biden mixed up former President Obama and former President Trump during a speech Wednesday in what he referred to as a "Freudian slip."

"Back in 2009, during the so-called Great Recession, the president asked me to be in charge of managing that piece, then-President Trump," Biden told a Pennsylvania crowd. "Excuse me, Freudian slip, that was the last president. He caused the...anyway, President Obama when I was vice-president."

Biden was speaking at a Mack Truck assembly plant in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley announcing his administration’s efforts to encourage citizens and companies to buy American products, Fox News reported.

