Uzbekistan logs 879 new COVID-19 cases

The COVID-19 cases in Uzbekistan rose by 879 in the past 24 hours to 127,506, the highest daily count since the beginning of this year, the health ministry said Thursday.

The Central Asian nation also reported six new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the nationwide death toll to 859.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev Wednesday again urged the population to be vaccinated as soon as possible against coronavirus, Xinhua reported.

So far, more than 1.1 million people have been fully vaccinated, according to the ministry.