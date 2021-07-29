U.S. reacted to Georgian Dream's decision to withdraw from European Council agreement

U.S. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said the Georgian Dream party’s withdrawal from the agreement brokered by European Council President Charles Michel will create a threat of a new political crisis in the country.

"The Georgian Dream Party’s withdrawal from the April 19 Agreement undermines an agreed upon way forward for the country through needed reforms and risks a return to political crises. We call on all parties to work together to advance Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration," Price said.