Russian fencers win 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold in women’s team foil event

The team of Russian athletes won gold of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in women’s fencing team foil event after defeating France 45-34 in the final bout on Thursday, TASS reports.

The gold-medal winning team of Russian fencers includes Larisa Korobeinikova, Inna Deriglazova, Adelina Zagidullina, and Marta Martyanova.

Their French opponents in the final of the 2020 Olympics women’s fencing team foil event were represented by Ysaora Thibus, Anita Blaze, Pauline Ranvier and Astrid Guyart.

The bronze medals in this competition went to the team of Italy, who defeated earlier in the day Team USA with the score of 45-23.