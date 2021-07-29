Forest fires rage near Turkish resorts, killing three

Three people were reported dead Thursday and more than 100 injured as thousands of firefighters battled huge blazes spreading across the Mediterranean resort regions of Turkey's southern coast, France 24 reports.

Officials also launched an investigation into suspicions the fires that broke out Wednesday in four locations to the east of the tourist hotspot Antalya were the result of arson.

Turkey's disaster and emergencies office said three people were killed -- including an 82-year-old who lived alone -- and 122 injured by the fires.

"Treatment of 58 of our citizens continues," it was quoted as saying by the Anadolu state news agency.