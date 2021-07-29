Uzbekistan to start production of Sputunik V vaccine next week

Production of Sputnik V vaccine will start in Uzbekistan since next week, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on July 29 during inauguration of production.

Sputnik V will be produced at the plant of Jurabek Laboratories in Almalyk, AKI Press reported citing local media.

Around 2 million doses of vaccines a month will be produced initially.

Judging from WHO estimations, pandemic may last for 10 years, President Mirziyoyev said.

In such conditions, every person will need to get vaccinated twice a year to safeguard oneself from a severe course of infection.

It was reported earlier that Jurabek Laboratories will start production of Uzbek-Chinese ZF-UZ-VAC2001 vaccine since August. 10 million doses of the vaccine a month will be produced.