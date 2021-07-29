Magnitude 3.8 earthquake registered in Armenia’s Gegharkunik

Magnitude 3.8 earthquake was registeted 3 km northeast of the village of Shorzha in Armenia’s Gegharkunik province at 21:09 local time (17:09 Greenwich time), Public Radio of Armenia reports.

The quake measured 4-5 in the epicenter.

The earthquake was felt in the cities of Sevan, Gavar and Chambarak in Gegharkunik province, the city of Abovyan in Kotayk, as well as in Aygedzor village in Tavush province.