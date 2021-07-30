Russia wins 5 medals on Day 6 of Tokyo Olympics

The Russian national team of athletes finished in the 4th place of the overall medals standings after Day 6 of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in the Japanese capital of Tokyo, which kicked off on July 23.

A total of 17 sets of medals were at the stake on Thursday and Russian athletes won one gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

The gold medal was coined by the Russian team of fencers in Tokyo in the women’s fencing team foil event after they defeated Team France 45-34 in the final bout of the 2020 Summer Olympics. The gold-medal winning team of Russian fencers included Larisa Korobeinikova, Inna Deriglazova, Adelina Zagidullina and Marta Martyanova.

A silver medal was brought to Russia by Yelena Oryabinskaya and Vasilisa Stepanova in rowing coxless pair finals.

The bronze medals went to swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov (100-meter freestyle event), judoka Niyaz Ilyasov (men’s under-100 kilograms weight category) and Angelina Melnikova (women’s artistic gymnastics individual all-around event.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo, participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports, boasts eight gold, 11 silver and nine bronze medals. Team ROC is currently in 4th place in the overall medal count.