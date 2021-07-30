Construction of camp for Afghan Rrefugees begins in Tajikistan

Tajikistan has begun the construction of a camp for refugees from Afghanistan in the border region of Khatlon in the country's south, the local authorities said.

The district's head told the press that the camp construction will be funded from the republican budget, as well as other sources, and will be managed by the country's interior ministry.

"A 2.24 hectare [4.9 acres] land plot in the Panj jamoat [rural community] of Jayhun district was allocated for the construction of a camp for the potential refugees from Afghanistan," the official stated.

The district head also noted that the current situation in the region was stable, Sputnik reported.

Afghanistan has witnessed a spike in violence as the Taliban (banned in Russia) stepped up military activities after international troops began withdrawing from the country in May, as part of the US-Taliban agreement signed in Doha in February 2020. Fearing attacks and fleeing clashes, Afghan civilians and military have been fleeing to Tajikistan.

In July, Tajikistan received more than 1,500 refugees from Afghanistan and provided them with all the necessities, including medical care, shelter and food, the country's emergencies ministry reported. All the refugees have already returned to their homes. Dushanbe said it was ready to host more refugees if necessary.