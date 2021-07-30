Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan is not interested in border tensions

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has had a telephone conversation with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar.

The sides exchanged views on the implementation of trilateral statements and the current situation in the region.

The EU Special Representative expressed concern over tensions on the border between the two states.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that provocations were committed by Armenia in the border area of the two states in recent days, as a result of which one Azerbaijani serviceman was killed on July 23 and two Azerbaijani servicemen were injured on July 28. He noted that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces responded to these military provocations and protected Azerbaijan's international borders.

It was emphasized that Armenia must put an end to such irresponsible actions and fulfill its obligations.

FM Bayramov drew the EU Special Representative’s attention to the fact that Azerbaijan is not interested in border tensions and supports a diplomatic solution to these issues.