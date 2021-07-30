Turkey to build gas piston power plant in Uzbekistan

Turkish Hidro Enerji Elektrik Uretim Sanayi (Hydro Energy Electricity Production Industry) will build a new gas piston power plant in the Khorezm region of Uzbekistan.

According to the information, the capacity of the new generating facility will be 174 MW. Odas Enerji SA has already been established to implement the project.

It is noted that the Turkish company undertook the design, financing, construction, and operation of the facility for 25 years.

It is reported that the total volume of foreign investments within the project is estimated at $105 million.

Earlier it was reported that Uzbekistan intends to commission eight new power plants by the end of this year.