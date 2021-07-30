U.S. says it's ready to resume talks on Iran nuclear deal

The White House said that Washington is ready to return to talks in Vienna on the Iranian nuclear program after Iran is done with its presidential transition process.

"We’ve demonstrated time and again that we’re prepared to move forward with a mutual return to the compliance with the JCPOA, the Iran nuclear deal. When Iran is done with its presidential transition process, we are prepared to plan our return to Vienna to continue with our talks," White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.



"We remain interested in seeking mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA, though, as the Secretary has made clear — Secretary Blinken — this offer will not be on the table indefinitely," she stressed.