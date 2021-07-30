Russia’s Batsarashkina wins Olympic gold in 25m pistol event

Russia’s Vitalina Batsarashkina has won the gold medal in the women’s 25m rapid fire pistol event at the Tokyo Olympics.

South Korean shooter Kim Min-jung won the silver medal, while China's Xiao Jiaruixuan claimed the bronze.

As of today, the Russian national team in Tokyo — participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports — boasts 10 gold, 12 silver and nine bronze medals, ranking 4th in the overall medal standings. China’s team ranks first with 16 gold, seven silver and 11 bronze medals. It is followed by Japan (15-4-7) and the United States (14-16-11).

The Olympic Games will end on August 8.