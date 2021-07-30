Azerbaijan wins first medal at Tokyo Olympics

Azerbaijani judoka Iryna Kindzerska won a bronze medal at the Summer Olympic Games in Japan's Tokyo - Azerbaijan's first medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Performing in the 78+kg weight category, Kindzerska defeated Shiyan Xu from China.

She won the first medal in Tokyo for the Azerbaijani Olympic team.

In 2017, Kindzerska won a bronze medal at the World Championship, defeating Tessie Savelkouls in the bronze medal match. She also won bronze at the 2019 European Games. In 2021, Iryna won the silver medal in her event at the 2021 Judo World Masters held in Doha, Qatar.

The judo tournament concludes with the Olympics’ first mixed team event Saturday.