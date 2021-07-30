Georgian Dream pledges implementation of reforms to continue after withdrawal from agreement

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said the implementation of reforms will continue despite the ruling Georgian Dream party’s withdrawal from the EU-mediated agreement which ended the six-month political crisis caused by the parliamentary elections of 2020.

The April 19 agreement obliged all signatory parties to participate in the process of fundamental electoral and judicial reforms’ implementation.

According to Garibashvili, the ruling party ‘fulfilled all the obligations unilaterally,’ noting that the opposition United National Movement (UNM) party’s involvement was ‘very important’ for the Georgian Dream.

He also underscored that the opposition UNM party ‘deliberately did not sign the agreement, completely ignored it, insulted the EU and the United States.’

Garibashvili thanked European Union President Charles Michel and stated that he did a lot ‘to calm the political situation in Georgia.’

"I want to call on everyone to calm down. We need development now, our people need the stability and development that is essential for our country," Agenda.ge cited him as saying.

The ruling Georgian Dream party announced their withdrawal from the agreement on July 28, noting that it ‘completed its mission.’

Several opposition leaders already left their parliamentary mandates due to the Georgian Dream’s decision, while some opposition parties stated that they might boycott the upcoming local municipal elections.

Charles Michel responded to the ongoing political process in Georgia and underscored that the agreement remains the best way ‘to advance a reform agenda which would strengthen the democratic institutions of Georgia.’

The international community has harshly criticised the ruling party for its recent political act and called on all parties to work together for Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic future.