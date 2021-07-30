Kazakhstan reports over 7,700 daily COVID-19 cases

Kazakhstan’s medical workers confirmed 7,778 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is the highest number since the start of the pandemic. The total number of infections has reached 564,885, the interagency commission for preventing the COVID-19 spread said on Friday.

As many as 467,972 people in Kazakhstan have recovered so far, with 5,060 recoveries confirmed in the past 24 hours. The authorities reported 5,814 recoveries a day earlier. Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 fatalities have reached 5,780, rising by 80 in the past 24 hours.

On August 1, 2020, Kazakhstan’s Health Ministry changed its method for counting coronavirus cases. In addition to confirmed infections, the data now includes patients diagnosed with pneumonia who tested negative for the coronavirus but have symptoms similar to COVID-19. As of July 30, as many as 60,584 such cases and 3,697 deaths were recorded nationwide.

On February 1, Kazakhstan launched inoculation against coronavirus with the Sputnik V vaccine produced in Russia. In late February, the country started shipments of the Russian vaccine manufactured by the Karaganda pharmaceutical enterprise to regions. On April 26, Kazakhstan began to use its own COVID-19 vaccine, QazVac.

So far, 5,321,718 people in Kazakhstan have received the first vaccine component, 3,632,076 of them have been fully vaccinated.