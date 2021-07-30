Georgia reports 2,712 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 2,712 new cases of coronavirus, 1,561 recoveries and 25 deaths in the past 24 hours.

39,126 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 21,777 of the 39,126 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 17,351 were PCR tests.

The country has had 416,338 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 6.59% of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days. 381,246 of the 416,338 patients have recovered, while 5,793 have died from the virus.

Georgia confirms first cases of Delta plus variant, half of new coronavirus cases are Delta

Currently 29,273 individuals remain infected with Covid-19. 5,547 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,076 of the 5,547 patients are in critical condition. 226 of the 1,076 critical patients are on artificial ventilation. 20,035 individuals are in self-isolation.

More than 5,370,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far. 464,875 individuals have been vaccinated in the country so far, Agenda.ge reported.