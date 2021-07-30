Russian FM urges Baku and Yerevan to avoid ratcheting up tensions

Moscow calls on Baku and Yerevan to refrain from actions that could further aggravate the situation on the border, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Alexander Bikantov said in a statement on Friday.

According to him, the state of affairs on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains tense. "We urge both parties to refrain from actions that could further exacerbate the situation and resolve all issues through political and diplomatic means," the Russian diplomat emphasized.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Moscow is highly concerned about the incidents on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, "which led to the loss of human life." "We convey [our] condolences to the families of those killed and wish those wounded a speedy recovery," the statement said.

Russia is ready to continue furnishing assistance to help improve the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border "through de-escalation measures and the early launch of joint activities aimed at demarcating the border," the ministry pointed out.

"We intend to actively work on turning the South Caucasus into a region of stability, security and prosperity based on the trilateral agreements reached by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021," the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.