Flavonoid-rich diet may reduce risk of brain decline

Dementia is a general term for a cluster of symptoms that involve worsening cognitive function. Memory loss is often the first casualty and the symptom can cause someone to forget who they are in the later stages. However, research continues to suggest that brain decline can be slowed down or even warded off by making earlier lifestyle interventions.

New research published in the journal Neurology builds on this theory.

Researchers in the U.S. found that a diet high in flavonoids was associated with improved memory.

Participants who consumed high levels of flavonoids were less likely to report a decline in memory and thinking in the study.

The findings were based on 49,493 women from the Nurses’ Health Study (NHS) (1984-2006) and 27,842 men from the Health Professionals Follow-up Study (HPFS) (1986-2002).

The former is among the largest prospective investigations into the risk factors for major chronic diseases in women.

The HPFS explored the nutritional factors that may influence the development of serious illnesses.

Volunteers in the studies self-reported what food they ate. The volunteers evaluated their own memory and thinking twice during the study.

