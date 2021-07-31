Armenia parliament approves sensational law on criminalizing heavy insults
During today’s special session, the National Assembly of Armenia approved several amendments to existing laws in the second and special reading, including the package of bills on making supplements to the Criminal Code and related laws, as well as the bills on making supplements and amendments to the Law on Higher and Post-Graduate Vocational Education and related laws, News.am reports.
Vestnik Kavkaza
