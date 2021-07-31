US mission in Russia 'forced' to let go of over 200 staff

The US mission in Russia announced on Friday it is letting go of more than 200 staff after Moscow banned Washington from contracting non-American on its soil, Euronews reports.

"Starting in August, the Russian government is prohibiting the United States from retaining, hiring, or contracting Russian or third-country staff, except our guard force," US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken explained in a statement.

"We are deeply saddened that this action will force us to let go of 182 local employees and dozens of contractors at our diplomatic facilities in Moscow, Vladivostok, and Yekaterinburg.

"These unfortunate measures will severely impact the US mission to Russia's operations, potentially including the safety of our personnel as well as our ability to enagage in diplomacy with the russian government," it added.