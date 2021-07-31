Russia's GDP is still below potential, despite recovery to pre-pandemic level - aide

Russia's GDP level has recovered to a pre-crisis level, but is still below potential, aide to the President of Russia Maxim Oreshkin said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel, TASS reports.

"From the point of view of [economic] recovery, it has not yet been completed, although our GDP level has recovered to the pre-crisis level, it is even lower than the potential level. That means that a couple more steps in the recovery need to be done," he said.

Earlier this week, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said that the Russian economy in June 2021 exceeded the pre-covid level of the furth quarter of 2019 by 0.1%.