The total number of coronavirus cases has risen by 7,691 to 572,576 in the country, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities are to only areas to report four-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 1,518 and 1,511, respectively. Karaganda region has reported the biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily infections – 964.