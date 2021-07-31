Turkey battles wildfires for 3rd day in a row, 88 under control

Turkish emergency forces are battling massive forest fires in the country for the third consecutive day, Daily Sabah reports.

Ten fires are still active, including three in the popular holiday region of Antalya, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli said on Twitter on Saturday.

Of the 98 fires that have broken out in numerous provinces since Wednesday, 88 are under control.

The fires were particularly serious on the Turkish Mediterranean coast, where strong winds hampered the fire-fighting efforts. Many regions and hotels were evacuated and tourists were brought to safety by boats.

The fires have claimed six lives so far.

The cause is still unclear. Turkish authorities are investigating all possibilities and do not rule out arson.