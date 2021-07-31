Floods kill 150 people in northern Nuristan province of Afghanistan

At least 150 people have died in flooding in Afghanistan's mountainous northeastern Nuristan province, Taliban said, as villagers searched desperately for survivors in the insurgent-controlled area, TRT World reports.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid offered little information on Thursday about the deaths a day earlier.

Getting reliable information on the disaster was difficult, according to Afghan officials, as Kamdesh district in the mountainous area had fallen under the control of Taliban and had poor telecommunications.

The spokesperson for the provincial governor, Mohammad Sayed Mohmand, said water had inundated the village of Terdesh, destroying at least 100 homes.

Mohmand said dozens of families fled the flooding to the neighbouring Kunar region.