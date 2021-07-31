No available beds left for Covid-19 patients in Georgia

The Ministry of Health of Georgia reported that 6,000 out of 7,000 beds allocated for patients with coronavirus are occupied.

"We are gradually increasing the number of beds in Covid hotels and clinics, where 7,000 beds have already been mobilized, of which 6,000 are occupied. At the same time, there are 1,200 patients in intensive care units, which certainly raises concerns," the head Ministry of Health of Georgia, Yekaterina Tikaradze said, Sputnik Georgia informs.