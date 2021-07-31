Georgian judoka ejected from Olympics

Two male judoka from Georgia have been ejected from the Tokyo Olympics for leaving the athletes village to go sightseeing in violation of COVID-19 protocols, a spokesperson for the country's Olympic committee said Saturday, Kyodo News reports.

It is the first time that participants of the Olympics have been stripped of accreditation since the games began July 23, the organizing committee said. The two are silver medalists Vazha Margvelashvili and Lasha Shavdatuashvili, according to the spokesperson.

According to Kyodo News, rules for Olympic participants, known as the "playbook," states athletes "must only leave your accommodation to go to official games venues and limited additional locations that you have outlined in your activity plan, as defined by the list of permitted destinations."