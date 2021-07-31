Uzbekistan produces first batches of Sputnik V vaccine

The Uzbek enterprise Jurabek Laboratories produced the first batches of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) informs.

"RDIF and one of the leading pharmaceutical manufacturers of Uzbekistan - Jurabek Laboratories - announce the production of the first batches of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus. The drug produced in Uzbekistan will be used to implement a program of vaccination of the population against Covid-19 in the country," the RDIF’s statement reads.