Erdogan promises to rebuild houses affected by fire within a year

The houses damaged during the wildfires in southern Turkey will be rebuilt within a year, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised.

"All regions where forest fires are raging have been declared natural disaster zones. Material assistance will be provided to the affected citizens, interest-free loans will be issued, the repayment of previously taken loans will be postponed. Assistance will also be provided to those who have lost greenhouses and pets. Our goal is to completely rebuild all victims’ houses within a year,” the president said, speaking at the crisis center in Antalya.