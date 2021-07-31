Azerbaijan’s coronavirus data over past 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, 633 cases of COVID-19 infection were registered in Azerbaijan. 174 people recovered, one died, Trend News Agency reports with a reference to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

In general, 343 849 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in the republic, more than 5,000 people died, the number of active patients is 5,900.

Over the past 24 hours, 10,386 tests for COVID-19 were carried out, the total number of the tests since the beginning of the pandemic - 4,034,340.